Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,080 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $157.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

