Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,377 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.05% of Ingredion worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ingredion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,729,000 after purchasing an additional 177,735 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ingredion by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 986,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 27,534 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth about $86,173,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,916,000 after acquiring an additional 27,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of INGR opened at $94.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.85. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

