Deutsche Bank AG Sells 6,391 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.11% of SPX FLOW worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLOW opened at $72.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America began coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

