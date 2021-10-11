Deutsche Bank AG Sells 70,438 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 70,438 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.19% of Meritor worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meritor by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTOR. raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92. Meritor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.48 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

