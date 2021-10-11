Deutsche Bank AG Sells 7,544 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.05% of Graphic Packaging worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

GPK stock opened at $18.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

