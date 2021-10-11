Deutsche Bank AG Sells 777,069 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 85.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 777,069 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of Radian Group worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 119.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter worth $86,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter worth $209,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter worth $224,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RDN opened at $23.32 on Monday. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $291.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

