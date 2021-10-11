Deutsche Bank AG Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXON. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $164.55 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.73. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.36 and a beta of 0.46.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 4,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.72, for a total value of $863,396.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,510,812. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

