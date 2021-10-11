Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,088 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Cloudera worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLDR. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Cloudera by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cloudera by 13,762.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudera alerts:

NYSE CLDR opened at $15.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.11. Cloudera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,321 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $227,990.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 300,000 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $4,779,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,203,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,174,319.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,447 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,399. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.