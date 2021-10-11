Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €48.00 Price Target

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €46.75 ($55.00).

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €30.04 ($35.34) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.93. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

