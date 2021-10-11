Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY)

Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palfinger in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLFRY remained flat at $$43.00 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60. Palfinger has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $45.50.

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.

