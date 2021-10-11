Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€120.00” Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €120.00 ($141.18) target price from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($120.59) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €114.17 ($134.31).

Shares of Puma stock opened at €98.50 ($115.88) on Monday. Puma has a 52-week low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 52-week high of €109.70 ($129.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €103.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €97.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

