Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €158.23 ($186.15).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DB1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of ETR DB1 traded up €1.45 ($1.71) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €146.70 ($172.59). 344,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52 week high of €152.65 ($179.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €144.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €143.13.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

