Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €170.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s current price.

DB1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €158.23 ($186.15).

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock traded up €1.45 ($1.71) during trading on Monday, hitting €146.70 ($172.59). 344,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12-month high of €152.65 ($179.59). The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €144.71 and its 200 day moving average price is €143.13.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

