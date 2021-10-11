Deutsche eMark (DEM) Market Capitalization Tops $121,732.80

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $121,732.80 and approximately $6.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000171 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 62% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.