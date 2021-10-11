Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR: LHA):

10/5/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/30/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/27/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/27/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.50 ($7.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

9/21/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/21/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €3.91 ($4.60) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/20/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

9/20/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.10 ($9.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/15/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €4.47 ($5.26) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/15/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/2/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €4.47 ($5.26) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/12/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

LHA opened at €5.77 ($6.79) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of -0.70. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 1-year low of €5.57 ($6.55) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

