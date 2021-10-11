Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €21.80 ($25.65) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.03% from the stock’s previous close.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.30 ($32.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.24 ($27.34).

Deutsche Telekom stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €16.77 ($19.72). The company had a trading volume of 7,846,841 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.39.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

