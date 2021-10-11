Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $39.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.46, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

