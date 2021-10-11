DFI.Money (YFII) Trading 7.4% Lower This Week

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for about $4,035.58 or 0.07180811 BTC on major exchanges. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $155.76 million and $21.30 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DFI.Money Coin Profile

DFI.Money (YFII) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

