Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,400

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) target price on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,745.63 ($48.94).

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,540 ($46.25) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,539.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,411.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.17. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,525 ($46.05) per share, for a total transaction of £881,250 ($1,151,358.77). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Insiders have purchased 25,467 shares of company stock worth $89,781,538 in the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

