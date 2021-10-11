Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Diageo by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Diageo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Diageo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 9.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo stock opened at $193.73 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $129.16 and a 12 month high of $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 75.54%.

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

