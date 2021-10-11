Diageo’s (DEO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.16. 5,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,558. The firm has a market cap of $123.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo has a 52-week low of $129.16 and a 52-week high of $202.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Diageo by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 533,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 313.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after acquiring an additional 494,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Diageo by 396.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,510,000 after acquiring an additional 289,929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 19,407.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 199,894 shares in the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

