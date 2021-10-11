DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DRH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

DRH stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.19. 53,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

