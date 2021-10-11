DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,424 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 18,826 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.15% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $13,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,715.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,038 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,186 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3,476.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,267 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after acquiring an additional 252,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 88,332 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 in the last three months. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $116.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKS. Stephens increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

