Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Stake Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 2,053.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 539,008 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.72% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 32.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBD opened at $10.26 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $803.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $943.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.34 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

