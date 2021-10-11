Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.35% of Digital Turbine worth $25,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth about $94,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 77.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $78.05 on Monday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 130.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average of $67.37.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.72.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

