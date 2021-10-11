DigitalBits (XDB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.52 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001019 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $453.34 million and $4.52 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 57% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.21 or 0.00326837 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010618 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001832 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

