Digitalcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $434,801.58 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $434,801.58 and approximately $12.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,434.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.64 or 0.06166428 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.41 or 0.00312380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $601.49 or 0.01047262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00094016 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $276.76 or 0.00481865 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.00334996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.94 or 0.00311548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004776 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,855,686 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

