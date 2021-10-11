DigitalNote 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $17,209.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $7.02 million and approximately $17,209.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.19 or 0.00479646 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,061,121,736 coins and its circulating supply is 7,919,875,576 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

