DigitalNote Hits Market Cap of $6.70 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 11th. DigitalNote has a market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $21,179.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.80 or 0.00492594 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 149.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,061,029,036 coins and its circulating supply is 7,919,788,226 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

