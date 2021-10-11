DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $10,972,223.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $153,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,234 shares of company stock valued at $22,840,444.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 306.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $83.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $88.48.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

