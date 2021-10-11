Digitex (DGTX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $502,740.00

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Digitex has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $502,740.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitex alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00043920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.00 or 0.00201969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00094954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Digitex Profile

Digitex is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.