Diligence (IRA) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded down 29.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Diligence coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Diligence has traded up 142.9% against the dollar. Diligence has a market capitalization of $24,031.16 and $2.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Diligence alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004348 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007605 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000167 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diligence Profile

Diligence (IRA) is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official website for Diligence is ira-africa.com . Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here

Diligence Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diligence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diligence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diligence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diligence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.