Dimecoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $134.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00104314 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

