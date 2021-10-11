Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,644,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 53,377 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.47% of AAR worth $102,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AAR by 1,385.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AAR by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in AAR by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

NYSE AIR opened at $33.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.36. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.53 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Ross Boyce purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,218 shares in the company, valued at $899,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.