Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.26% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $103,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 432.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares in the company, valued at $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303. 14.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $111.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.59 and a 200 day moving average of $112.50. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.23 and a 52 week high of $124.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

