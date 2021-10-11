Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,745,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,014 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.83% of Columbia Banking System worth $105,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 602.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of COLB opened at $40.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.25. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.35 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

