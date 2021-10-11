Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $100.80 Million Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,968 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.69% of Franklin Electric worth $100,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of FELE opened at $83.36 on Monday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $87.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

