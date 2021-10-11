Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $101.66 Million Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,967,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.32% of Weis Markets worth $101,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,323,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,351,000 after buying an additional 47,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,574,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 5.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 406,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,997,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after buying an additional 21,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 7.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $56.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average of $53.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.10. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

