Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $102.11 Million Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.84% of SL Green Realty worth $102,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,818,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,441,000 after buying an additional 674,244 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 683,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,688,000 after buying an additional 550,756 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,939,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,405,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLG opened at $74.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.32. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Barclays started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.