Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $105.57 Million Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,193,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643,029 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.30% of PROG worth $105,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PROG by 17.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 23,083 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of PROG by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PROG by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PROG by 2.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PROG by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,683,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,897,000 after buying an additional 225,963 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PROG stock opened at $44.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.27 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.24.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $659.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.12 million. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

