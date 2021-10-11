Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $109.43 Million Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 98,416 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.64% of Acuity Brands worth $109,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,513,000 after purchasing an additional 202,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,041,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,902,000 after purchasing an additional 49,711 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,372,000 after purchasing an additional 209,277 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 66.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,913,000 after purchasing an additional 310,603 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 641,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $202.83 on Monday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.74. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

