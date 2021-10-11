Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 314,289 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,468,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,289 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.87% of Fidelity National Financial worth $107,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $687,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $4,920,321. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $46.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

