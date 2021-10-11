Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of TransDigm Group worth $104,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $555.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.88.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total value of $6,439,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total value of $6,994,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,704,895. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $644.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $453.76 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $617.56 and a 200 day moving average of $625.23.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

