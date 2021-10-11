Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 112,027 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,660,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,027 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.57% of Brixmor Property Group worth $106,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,754,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,831,000 after acquiring an additional 255,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,985,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,620,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,501,000 after acquiring an additional 621,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $49,591,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $112,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $395,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.96 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRX. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.