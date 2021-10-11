Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 179,128 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,195,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.71% of Axos Financial worth $101,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,488,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 86,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 381,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

NYSE:AX opened at $53.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.36. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.91 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

