Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 312,562 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,203,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 312,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.58% of MDU Resources Group worth $100,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 58.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,372,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,997,000 after acquiring an additional 872,538 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 109.0% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 872,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after buying an additional 455,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 186.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 492,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after buying an additional 320,300 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,503,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 59.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 547,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after buying an additional 204,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $30.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

