Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,177 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,415,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.80% of W. R. Berkley worth $105,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 40,644 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 272,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRB. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.55.

WRB opened at $77.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

