Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 49,792 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,427,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,792 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.59% of Univar Solutions worth $107,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNVR opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

