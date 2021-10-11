Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 57,695 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,429,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.41% of Brookfield Renewable worth $101,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $38.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average is $42.20. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

