Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 6,071 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.05% of Hubbell worth $106,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 422,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 138.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 97.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 48.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB opened at $180.50 on Monday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $142.21 and a twelve month high of $209.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

